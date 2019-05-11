For many people, the thought of their fathers writing a pornographic book series would be too much to stomach. But for Jamie Morton, his dad's dip into erotic fiction turned out to be one of the funniest, and most lucrative, things to happen to his career — especially as his podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno, nabbed an HBO comedy special.
Morton's podcast, which he hosts alongside two of his best friends, James Cooper and Alice Levine, is dedicated to bringing Morton's father's work, Belinda Blinked — published under the author's pseudonym Rocky Flintstone — into the limelight. Each episode features a reading of a new chapter from Flintstone's series (which you can actually buy on Amazon), following the sexual escapades of a woman named Belinda Blumenthal, along with hilarious commentary and gut reactions from Morton, Cooper, Levine, and the occasional celebrity guest (Elijah Wood, Nicholas Hoult, and Daisy Ridley are just a few famous fans). But the material, as raunchy and, erm, anatomically confused (Flintstone seems to think "cervix" and "vagina" are interchangeable terms) isn't even the most interesting part; the author, Rocky Flintstone himself, is.
Advertisement
Morton and the crew are dedicated to protecting Flintstone's identity (both his name and his face). As you can see from the few photos of the Rocky Flintstone that Morton has shared:
The podcasters are happy to reveal plenty of other details about him. For starters, he never intended his work to find such a massive following; instead, Morton told Refinery29's Kathryn Lindsay that his dad had been working on the books in private from his garden shed for months before deciding to share.
"I wish I'd stumbled upon it, [Rocky] gave it to me," Morton told Refinery29. "He just bold as brass handed me the pages, and I couldn't believe it. He didn't really reveal what the book was about — and, obviously, we're using the work 'book' kindly — so I kind of took it away, and when I read it on my own I realized it was pornography... I went through a range of emotions — disgust, horror — and kind of landed on just hilarity, really."
Morton's friends, as well as hundreds of thousands of others, found his writing funny, too. MDWAP now has more than 228,000 followers on Instagram and 101,000 followers on Twitter. Last December, Spotify reported that listeners streamed the podcast for nearly 240,000 hours in the span of just three months.
Even Morton's wife, who was initially skeptical about Flintstone's writing and the podcast, seems to tolerate them now. "Initially she was just a bit baffled, to be honest, and then kind of as the show's grown and gotten more popular she gets it a bit more now," Morton told Refinery29. "She doesn't listen to the show, but she's very proud of us... I think."
Advertisement
Flintstone doesn't seem to hate his newfound fame either. He has a Twitter account (@FlintstoneRocky) with more than 25,000 followers and runs his own website, where he sells merchandise and provides occasional updates. He's also got a plaque (seemingly made by his own son and podcasting mates) to commemorate where the Belinda Blinked series was written (presumably at Rocky's house), like every proper British author does throughout the UK!
HAPPY 60th BIRTHDAY @FlintstoneRocky!!! The campaign to make this an international holiday starts NOW... pic.twitter.com/UZmNNYt3E6— My Dad Wrote A Porno (@dadwroteaporno) July 5, 2016
And, yes, he seems thrilled about the upcoming HBO special.
WTF... NYC.... HBO... @dadwroteaporno jus sayin.... is everything now in three letters... ??? DWP..... RF.....???? https://t.co/7z5WHkVYAK— RockyFlintstone (@FlintstoneRocky) May 4, 2019
Currently, fans can purchase the first four books from the Belinda Blinked series on Amazon, as well as a My Dad Wrote a Porno hardcover; though, they should expect more books from Flintstone in the future, as he said he's writing the seventh installment in a Q&A on Goodreads.
As for his personal life, well, Flintstone actually seems pretty normal. Morton told RadioTimes his dad, who hails from Northern Ireland, worked as a builder before he retired. Additionally, Flintstone is a family man with four kids, according to The Guardian.
We may never get to meet the real Rocky Flintstone, but after reading Belinda Blinked or listening to MDWAP, you'll probably feel closer to him than you ever wanted (or needed).
Advertisement