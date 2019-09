According to the mother of a guest, multiple people were potentially drugged at YouTuber Jake Paul's house party on May 4, states a report from People. According to the outlet, a concerned mother of one of Paul's alleged guests at the birthday party he hosted for rapper Desiigner in Calabasas, Calif. wrote a Facebook post in a private group, claiming that her daughter and eight other girls were incoherent after leaving Paul's event. The mother allegedly stated on Facebook that the women were taken to West Hills Hospital after being "unable to walk or talk."