What Celebrities Are Going To The Met Gala?

Despite what Billy McFarland may tell you, not just anyone can go to the Met Gala. In fact, not just any celebrity either. The guest list for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is notoriously kept secret, but for this year, the first time, Vogue has released the names of the celebrities on the host committee, which comprise 183 of around 550 invites.
Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles join Anna Wintour and Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, as hosts of the "Camp: Notes On Fashion"-themed party, but a number of other actors, musicians, celebrities also graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The initial list released included: Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Chadwick Boseman, Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, RuPaul, Cam Newton, Sean Parker, Lena Waithe, and Venus Williams. Cher was also rumored to be making an appearance.
On social media, Kylie Jenner and Lili Reinhart teased their appearances while prepping for the big night. Bella Hadid announced on her Instagram Story that she'll be attending, as well as Mindy Kaling, and power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Kacey Musgraves confirmed her attendance on Twitter. In addition to the celebrities Vogue and social media suggested would attend, a slew of other big names flew down the carpet in amazing looks. There was Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Hailee Steinfeld, Solange, Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Rami Malek, and Richard Madden.
Meanwhile, a few celebrities were on the list Vogue shared, but didn't show: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, and Justin Bieber. Other notable no shows were Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. Skipping the Met Gala? Very camp.
This story has been updated.
