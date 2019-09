Jude Law Quietly Got Married In Sunglasses & A Corduroy Suit Last Night

It appears to be Coan's first wedding, and Law has gushed about their relationship. In Harper's Bazaar, the actor spoke about Coan in an interview with Modern Living about Coan, saying, "She's mine and no one else's. I'm very, very happy. Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that." According to Twitter , Coan is a business psychologist and environmental behavioral change specialist. She also created a consultancy called, STRIDE