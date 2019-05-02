Jude Law Quietly Got Married In Sunglasses & A Corduroy Suit Last Night

While everyone's eyes were fixed on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise Little Chapel wedding in Las Vegas, Jude Law and Phillipa Coan quietly wed in London.
Law and Coan, who has been linked as a couple for the past three years, married at The Old Marylebone Town Hall, according to The Blast.
From the photos shared by The Sun, the newlyweds wore the best outfits for private day-time ceremony. Law had one tinted blue sunglasses, a dark blue corduroy suit, and a stunning oversized navy fedora. Coan wore a ruched mini dress, but one anonymous woman standing behind them in one photo really stole the show in a hot pink suit and matching hat.
It is still unclear, based on the photos, whether or not Law was wearing big pants, which have become his signature look.
Previously, Law was married to Sadie Frost, with whom he has three kids: Iris, 18, Rafferty, 22, and Rudy, 16. After their divorce in 2003, he dated and was engaged to Sienna Miller until 2006, and then again from 2009 to 2011. The actor also shares daughters Sophia, 9, and Ada, 4, with previous girlfriends Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding, respectively.
It appears to be Coan's first wedding, and Law has gushed about their relationship. In Harper's Bazaar, the actor spoke about Coan in an interview with Modern Living about Coan, saying, "She's mine and no one else's. I'm very, very happy. Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that." According to Twitter, Coan is a business psychologist and environmental behavioral change specialist. She also created a consultancy called, STRIDE.
Law is acquainted with the church as the star of HBO's The Young Pope, which will return for a second season as The New Pope.
