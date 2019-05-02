Jude Law Quietly Got Married In Sunglasses & A Corduroy Suit Last Night

Previously, Law was married to Sadie Frost, with whom he has three kids: Iris, 18, Rafferty, 22, and Rudy, 16. After their divorce in 2003, he dated and was engaged to Sienna Miller until 2006, and then again from 2009 to 2011. The actor also shares daughters Sophia, 9, and Ada, 4, with previous girlfriends Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding, respectively.