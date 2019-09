Goy Seeking Girl: Why People Pretend To Be Jewish On JDate

Where the gentile-seeking-Jew situation becomes troubling is in the cloak-and-dagger courting on Jewish dating sites in which people feel the need to misrepresent themselves (or #FakeJews, as one Reddit user described it to me). In the wake of Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, and now Poway, where anti-Semitic attacks gestated online, it’s difficult not to be wary of someone taking a strong interest in wooing a Jewish person under false pretenses. Perhaps that’s why, in reporting this piece, I was unable to get anyone to go on record about claiming to be Jewish on dating sites — or why those who confess to misleading potential matches often do so behind the anonymity of user names and avatars, even when their intentions are genuine. Yet online romance scams are significantly more likely used to commit wire fraud than hate crimes. The resulting deceit is more universal, but no less fraught: It doesn’t take a dating expert to note that basing a relationship on a lie is not the most romantic gesture. Advice to gentiles seeking to date within the tribe? Be truthful about who you are. Anything else would be meshgganah.