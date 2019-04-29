29 Home Steals From Macy's Friends & Family Sale

The days of stepping foot inside actual department stores to shop may be dwindling, but the annual cross-category sales from these super-stocked companies are not. Macy's, one of the GOAT brick-and-mortars, is currently hosting its Friends & Family Sale online with up to 30% off a massive selection of already-discounted home buys — and the lineup of affordable finds, from stylish bedding to premium kitchenware, is virtual shopping gold.
The site's stacked pages of sale options seem endless, so we surfed through and pulled out the absolute best 29 home items to add-to-cart now. Scroll ahead to shop the top steals on everything from stainless-steel All-Clad cookware to chic Kate Spade entertaining essentials, crisp Ralph Lauren duvet sets, memory-foam pillows, classic KitchenAid mixers, monogrammed cheese boards, Roomba vacuums, and much more before the big event ends on May 5.
