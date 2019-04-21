Michelle Branch Marries Black Keys Rocker In A Hopelessly Romantic Ceremony

In a ceremony fit for a hopeless romantic, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys officially tied the knot.
The rockers were married on Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. Branch shared the news on Instagram later that night, posting a screenshot of a People news alert reading, “Michelle Branch marries The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney in New Orleans.”
“Can confirm,” she captioned the image.
The couple announced their engagement in June 2017 — Carney popped the question on Branch’s birthday. They first met in February 2015 at a Los Angeles Grammys party. They later collaborated on Branch’s 2017 album Hopeless Romantic and eventually began dating.
Guests took to social media to share photos and video of the happy event. Branch, wearing a creamy white, vintage-inspired lace dress, walked down the aisle to a choral rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and the couple was later joined by loved ones in an intimate outdoor reception.
Branch also posted several photos in New Orleans ahead of the ceremony, including one of her kissing Carney captioned, “Love is in the air (and tequila after champagne was a bad idea).”
Branch and Carney initially planned to tie the knot last year before learning she was pregnant. Branch shared the news and a photo of her ultrasound in February 2018; the couple’s son, Rhys James Carney, was born in August. Rhys and Owen, Branch’s 13-year-old daughter with ex-husband Teddy Landau, were both in attendance at the ceremony, per People.
This is Branch’s second marriage and Carney’s third, who was previously married to Denise Grollmus and Emily Ward.
