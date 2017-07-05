Michelle Branch Announces Engagement To Black Keys Rocker

Michelle Branch has made quite the musical match.
USA Today reports that the Grammy winner has gotten engaged to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney over the holiday weekend. Branch, who divorced first husband Teddy Landau in 2015 after 11 years of marriage, shared the engagement news with her fans on social media.
The "Best You Ever" singer revealed that Carney proposed on Sunday, July 2, which also coincided with her 34th birthday. And yes, we've got a ring pic.
Feast your eyes on this dazzling (and enormous) art-deco stunner.
"Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes," Branch, who recently released her first album in 14 years, revealed to fans on Instagram. "Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for. 34 might be the best year yet."
Well, it's certainly off to an exciting start. Branch and the 37-year-old Carney began dating after meeting at a Grammy party in February 2015. Branch told Entertainment Weekly that the musician nudged her to make new music, and ended up producing and helping her co-write her third studio album, Hopeless Romantic, which was released this past April.
This will be the second marriage for Branch, who has an 11-year-old daughter named Owen with ex-husband Landau. It will also mark Carney's third trip down the aisle. He was married to writer Denise Grollmus from 2007 to 2009, then wed Emily Ward in a 2012 ceremony officiated by Last Man Standing and Saturday Night Live star Will Forte. That marriage ended in early 2016.
