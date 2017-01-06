Story from Music

After 14 Long Years, Michelle Branch Is Back With A New Album

Marquita Harris
Be still my beating heart, the aughts have arrived again. Remember Michelle Branch? The moody, raven-haired vocalist who captured our teenage feels, singing about how her lover was...every freaking where? Well, she's back. After 14 years, Branch has decided to gift us new album titled, Hopeless Romantic. The news was revealed (but buried deep) in an EW story during the holidays, and uncovered by Spin this week. While Branch has released music since her last album Hotel Paper (2003), the singer hit a few bumps with her label. Projects were shelved; ties were broken. It was after meeting Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, at a Grammy party in 2015, when she got inspired. "He was like, 'Where have you been?'" Branch said of Carney. The two ultimately began working together and Carney ended up co-writing the album. "It was the first time that someone pushed me to figure it all out on my own." That working relationship then turned into a romance. The two are now a couple. The album is set to release on April 7, and from the looks of it, fans couldn't be more exited.
Advertisement
Though, this meme, posted by Branch earlier this week, seemed to tie together just where her focus is these days.

?borrowed from @caitlinjstasey69

A photo posted by Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) on

Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series