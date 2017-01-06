After 14 Long Years, Michelle Branch Is Back With A New Album

Be still my beating heart, the aughts have arrived again. Remember Michelle Branch? The moody, raven-haired vocalist who captured our teenage feels, singing about how her lover was...every freaking where? Well, she's back. After 14 years, Branch has decided to gift us new album titled, Hopeless Romantic. The news was revealed (but buried deep) in an EW story during the holidays, and uncovered by Spin this week. While Branch has released music since her last album Hotel Paper (2003), the singer hit a few bumps with her label. Projects were shelved; ties were broken. It was after meeting Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, at a Grammy party in 2015, when she got inspired. "He was like, 'Where have you been?'" Branch said of Carney. The two ultimately began working together and Carney ended up co-writing the album. "It was the first time that someone pushed me to figure it all out on my own." That working relationship then turned into a romance. The two are now a couple. The album is set to release on April 7, and from the looks of it, fans couldn't be more exited.
Advertisement
I am actually totally surprised by my elation at the news of a new Michelle Branch album. Like...I'm stoked af.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 6, 2017
2017 is going to be a throwback year for me. I can't wait to relive my childhood with new music from @michellebranch & @ShaniaTwain ??— SB (@samuelrbruce) January 6, 2017
2017 is going to be a throwback year for me. I can't wait to relive my childhood with new music from @michellebranch & @ShaniaTwain ??— SB (@samuelrbruce) January 6, 2017
Though, this meme, posted by Branch earlier this week, seemed to tie together just where her focus is these days.
Advertisement