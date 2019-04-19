Colton, Cassie & Former Girlfriend Caelynn Are All Living In The Same Apartment Complex

There's being on good terms with your ex, and then there's Caelynn Miller-Keyes. You may have noticed back when she and Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph made their moves to Los Angeles after the show that they seemed to always be in each other's apartments. That's because, as Miller-Keyes told Cosmopolitan, it's the same apartment building, meaning Colton Underwood, Colton Underwood's girlfriend (Randolph), and Colton Underwood's ex (Miller-Keyes) are basically all living in the same building.
According to Miller-Keyes, who spoke to Cosmo at the Revolve Festival in Indio, California this past weekend, it's actually a really great dynamic.
"Now, Colton's always at Cassie's, and we live two floors apart, and he's really become this big brother," she said. "People are taken aback and weirded out by that, but our relationship has truly changed. He's always giving me advice, setting me up on dates. It's so fun [living so close to Cassie]. When we need outfit help, we run up or run down — share clothes. It feels like we're on the Bachelor again. [Laughs.] It's a mini Bachelor mansion."
And this is probably as close to being on the Bachelor as Miller-Keyes is going to get, having turned down the opportunity to be the Bachelorette, allowing Hannah Brown to take the coveted title.
"I struggled so much," she told the staff of Ellen back in March. "Like so much. I don't think it's for me."
However, she did say "maybe" to Bachelor In Paradise, where she'd possibly be joining other Colton Underwood ex Demi Burnett. But I guess when you're a part of Bachelor Nation, being around exes is something you have to get used to.
