"When Greg Berlanti — who of course is the godfather of all these shows and my boss — and I were talking about possibly doing Afterlife with Archie, or introducing the character of Sabrina, I said, 'Yeah, but we can’t just suddenly have magic and supernatural elements on the show,' and Greg, without missing a beat, said, 'Of course you can.' I was like, 'Wait! Yeah, we can,'" Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to Entertainment Weekly