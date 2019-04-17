What exactly are embroidered tattoos? There's no actual embroidery involved, but the way they're drawn onto skin mimics the cross-stitch texture of embroidered fabric. The 3D effect makes it look like the designs are actually sewn into the skin, which is as awe-inspiring to look at as it sounds — but they're still created using a needle and a variety of inks, just like any other tattoo. "I have an art degree and [embroidery tattoos] are the same as realistic tattoos or drawing," Arrow says. "You just tattoo it like you see it."