"All my music starts with real experiences. I started dating this guy and he knew that I like the idea of ending up with someone. It's kind of boring, but I get excited about the idea of living with someone. We had only been dating for two or three weeks and he said to me, 'I think we should live together.' All of the alarms in my head went off, but whether or not it's a good side of me, I felt a smile forming. He knew that about me and he was messing with me. And I loved what he was saying, even though it was a terrible idea. It got my heart rate up, but I knew I wouldn't go through with it — but I like the idea of traditional things like that, that couples do.