Because of this relationship — and another Carolyn had with a different Russian spy, Vladimir Betkin (Laurence Possa) — it’s been impossible to know where her allegiance fully lies. Especially since, as Eve and Kenny learn towards the close of penultimate season 1 episode “I Don’t Want To Be Free,” Carolyn had at minimum one dubious rendezvous with Villanelle during the latter’s prison stay. Since Carolyn is Eve’s boss, she never fully explains why she was quietly hanging out with a killer. In fact, in response to Eve’s questions, Carolyn disbands MI5's Villanelle-tracking task force and attempts to sequester Eve back to England.