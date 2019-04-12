Laura Marano Knew Noah Centineo Before He Was Your Internet Boyfriend — & She's Not Surprised

Laura Marano: "When I worked with him on Austin & Ally, everyone on set just loved him. He was just the loveliest guy, and there's something so endearing about him onscreen. So when I worked with him on The Perfect Date, it was actually before To All The Boys I've Loved Before had come out — they had filmed it, but it hadn't come out. I hadn't seen him in a while since Austin & Ally, and...I could see how much he had grown as a person. To All The Boys came out, and I watched it, and I got so excited for our movie. It's hard to say I knew that he was going to blow up, but I definitely wasn't surprised it happened because he's always had this inner loveliness that everyone can see and watch on screen when he's doing his thing."