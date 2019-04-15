I Took The Google Pixel 3 To Coachella — & It's The Perfect Festival Phone

Yesterday, I descended on Coachella Valley in Indio, CA, with a Google Pixel 3 in hand. I inhaled a lot of dust, witnessed a lot of dance-floor makeouts, shed tears when Ariana Grande brought *NSYNC onstage, and asked many strangers to take pictures of me and my sister.
I left the festival with the most professional batch of photos I’ve ever gotten on a phone, from my many selfies to Ariana Grande's pink-and-blue dreamscape orb to the ferris wheel at midnight. Basically, the Pixel is the perfect festival companion. Ahead, check out how I did Coachella Pixel-style taking full advantage of the night photography feature, mastering the Group Selfie, and dropping more than a few dancing Childish Gambino Playmoji.
Google paid for Coachella tickets and a hotel stay as part of a press trip the writer of this story attended. However, Google did not approve or review this story.