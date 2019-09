For her part, Lisa hasn’t really commented on Denise. She did talk about the new Housewife during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but it was in reference to Denise hanging out with former housewife Brandi Glanville , who LVP famously does not get along with. “Oh, I’m okay with that,” she told Andy Cohen. “That’s up to them. Everybody finds their own friendships.” This makes it sound like she’s at least okay with Denise, because if they also didn’t get along, she would probably have said something much sassier.