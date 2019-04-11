We Spoke To The Designer Behind Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian's New Lifestyle Website

With that vision in mind, we first dove into website design. We jumped over logo for now because they hadn't landed on a name yet, but we were basically assuming it was going to be Poosh, it just wasn't final yet, and they wanted to work with their lawyers on that first so we kind of skipped a step that I usually do, which is branding first and dove right into website design, and that process went so smoothly. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to work with Kourtney and how involved she was in every phase of the project too and how she was very thorough in looking everything over and making sure she was happy with it and asking the right questions. I felt like that process went smoother than it does with other clients too. Some clients go through revision after revision, and they're very indecisive, but I felt like with Kourtney, it was the opposite. She knew exactly what she wanted. I feel like the mood board process paved the way to where we went. I feel like I understood where she was coming from and what she wanted and just got right into designing the website, and it was approved pretty quickly in my opinion.