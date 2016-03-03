How To Make Your Home Look Like A Kardashian's

A few weeks back, we got a peek at what it's really like to live like a Kardashian. Architectural Digest took us inside Kourtney and Khloé’s glam Calabasas, CA, homes — and the pics did not disappoint. Filled to the brim with designer tables, luxe pillows, and personal art pieces, the interiors were just as over the top as you’d expect.
Well, those who are itching to see more of Kourtney's minimalist furnishings are in luck. Architectural Digest, along with interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, released a video that showcases almost every item in three of her rooms.
The video walks you through Kourtney's living room, kitchen, and entryway. You’ll get the exact style names and designers of every single piece — along with personal anecdotes by Kourtney herself. If you’ve ever wanted to outfit your home like a Kardashian, let this be your guide.
