View this post on Instagram

The past week has been rough for me. I won’t get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control. Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven’t been myself because of it. As much as I know I shouldn’t stress over things that I can’t control, it seems impossible. Praying that I find peace this week and if anyone else is going through something similar, I’m praying for you too??❤️ I know I don’t normally post this kind of stuff but I’m going to be more real with you guys, even if it’s a little scary.