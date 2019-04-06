We regret to inform you that another Bachelor Nation couple has bitten the dust. Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs have broken up after a year. People reports that Jacobs shared news of the split on his private Instagram account, writing, “I love [her kids] too and that’s why I’ll still be apart of there [sic] lives no matter what,” and, “Talked to them both on the phone last night and we’re taking them to Disneyland for Kinsley’s Bday” on an image of Stanton’s kids. She has two daughters, Charlie and Kinsley, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.
Jacobs also confirmed that cheating was not the cause of their breakup, reported Us Weekly. In response to a follower’s question, he wrote, “There was no cheating,” while reiterating that he wants to stick around in the lives of Stanton’s children.
Advertisement
The breakup comes after an eventful past few months for the couple. Earlier this month, Stanton was the target of a stolen nude photo scandal. A hacker stole an image of Stanton from a breast augmentation surgery, and sent them to some of her followers' real-life friends. They also reportedly extorted Stanton by demanding ransom money in exchange for not further distributing the images and harassed her via email, she told People. “The past week has been rough for me. I won’t get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control,” she wrote on Instagram. Jacobs also denied that the incident is the cause of their breakup.
View this post on Instagram
The past week has been rough for me. I won’t get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control. Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven’t been myself because of it. As much as I know I shouldn’t stress over things that I can’t control, it seems impossible. Praying that I find peace this week and if anyone else is going through something similar, I’m praying for you too??❤️ I know I don’t normally post this kind of stuff but I’m going to be more real with you guys, even if it’s a little scary.
Last September, Stanton was arrested and charged with domestic violence after an alleged physical incident occurred with Jacobs at a hotel in Las Vegas.
Stanton was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2016, for Ben Higgins’ season. She went on to join Bachelor in Paradise for two seasons — in her first appearance, she got engaged to Josh Murray, but the pair split several months later. She later dated Robby Hayes after show; things did not end well there either. Stanton began dating Jacobs in March 2018.
Advertisement