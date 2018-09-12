Amanda Stanton Is “Embarrassed” & “Ashamed” Of Her Vegas Arrest

Representation for Stanton told Entertainment Tonight, "Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department."
Stanton was arrested early Monday morning at a Vegas hotel where she was staying for a bachelorette party. (Make that a lower case bachelorette party — this celebration was not Bachelor-related, although there were a number of Bachelor alums present.) According to Las Vegas police, who released a statement to ET as well, hotel security called the police on Stanton following an altercation with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in a hotel room. TMZ reported earlier that Stanton "shoved" Jacobs in front of security personnel, which prompted the hotel to call the police. She was arrested for Battery Domestic Violence and released Monday.
The statement continues, "That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious...Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."
Stanton was the fourth runner-up on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. She went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. On her first BIP stint, Stanton got engaged to Bachelorette veteran Josh Murray. She later dated Robby Hayes, who allegedly cheated on her after the show. She and Jacobs started dating in March. Refinery29 has reached out to Stanton for additional comment.
