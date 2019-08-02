Sunday, August 4, is National Sisters Day, but it’s always a good time to remind your siblings how much you love them. While sibling relationships can be difficult and sibling rivalry is real, the bond you share with your sister is like no other and can be incredibly rewarding.
The benefits of having a sister are even backed up by data: a 2009 study conducted by researchers at the University of Ulster and De Montfort University found that people of any gender who grew up with at least one sister were happier and more optimistic than people who grew up without sisters, and girls who grew up with at least one sister were more independent than girls who grew up without any sisters.
As one researcher told the Daily Telegraph, “Sisters appear to encourage more open communication and cohesion in families. However, brothers seem to have the alternative effect. Emotional expression is fundamental to good psychological health and having sisters promotes this in families."
Here, we’ve compiled some of our favorite quotes about sisterhood. And when it comes to celebrating sisterhood, we’re in favor of a broad range of relationships. So whether she's legally your sister or she feels as close as one, tell her you love her today.