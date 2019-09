Sophie Turner Is Paid Less Than Other Game Of Thrones Cast Members — & She Doesn't Mind

These days, a lot of women have equal pay on their minds. April 2 was Equal Pay Day , an annual holiday marking how much further into the year the average woman must work to make as much as her male counterpart did the previous year. So it’s no surprise that some have questioned why Turner is unbothered to be making $175,000 an episode compared to some male counterparts making $500,000 . However, the situation is more complex than it seems.