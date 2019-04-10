But there is some hope: He could very likely end up defying Dany’s orders if or when he hears just how dire things are getting for her. Remember, she’s just lost one of her three dragons to the Night King; the army of the undead have breached The Wall and are invading Westeros; and Cersei still wants Dany’s head despite giving her word that she’d join the fight against the undead. Should Daario hear how things are going in Westeros, he was so head over heels last we saw that it's totally feasible that he'd hop on a ship and attempt to join Dany in The North.