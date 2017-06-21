If there's one thing Game Of Thrones has in abundance, it's handsome British men with brown hair. In fact, there are so many, it's easy to get them all confused. And it's even easier to forget about other ones entirely. That's what happened to early Thrones standout, Gendry (Joe Dempsie).
The character disappeared in season 3 finale "Mhysa" and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Now, it seems Gendry might reappear in season 7. In October 2016, very determined paparazzi captured the Thrones cast filming in Europe. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) seem to be tied up, as a man swinging a war hammer saves them. That mystery man looks an awful lot like Gendry, whose father Robert Baratheon also wielded the same weapon.
With Gendry's rumored return right around the corner, we thought the world needed a refresher course on who exactly he is, why he matters, and where in the Seven Hells he's been for the last four years. Scroll through the gallery for all the details you definitely forgot regarding Westeros' most powerful bastard.
