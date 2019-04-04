Miss Rizos Is Finally Bringing Her Curly Salon To The U.S.

At a Beautycon event in New York City where she's being recognized by SheaMoisture as a digital leader, Contreras will announce the expansion of her Miss Rizos salon to her second home: New York City. A step she saw coming from the start. "When I opened the salon in D.R. four and half years ago, I knew that this was something that needed to come to NYC," she tells Refinery29. And with New Yorkers flying out for weekend trips just to visit her salon on the island, she knew it was the right move. "No one is giving the curly service and experience the way that we do. I almost feel like it's a disservice to not bring it to different places, especially where I have so many supporters," she says.