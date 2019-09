The reason for their first New York City visit was to promote a rare collaboration. Samsung announced a K-pop partnership specifically for its newly-minted Galaxy S10 phones . Mobile Fortnite players would be able to dress characters like iKON member Jung Chanwoo, using the new "iKONIK" skin. Players would also be able to unlock a special "emote" ( a dance move that your character can bust out ) based on the band's 2018 mega-hit " Love Scenario ." To celebrate the launch, fans of the game and of iKON (called iKONICs) packed into Samsung 837's New York headquarters to watch a Fortnite tournament — the winners of which would be able to play with members of iKON (avid gamers themselves) and pro-gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. After the match, the K-pop group performed a few of their high-energy songs for the audience.