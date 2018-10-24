Halloween is one of the few times of the year when you can dress up as your favorite Fortnite character, but it's not the only time of year you can bust out the killer celebratory dance moves known as "emotes." If you are counting down the days until you can show off your Supply Llama costume, read on.
Fortnite has become a pop culture mainstay ever since its initial release in July 2017. Sure, it's a meticulously developed, well-designed multi-player game, but it's also just fun. It's no surprise that it's one of the hottest Halloween costume picks this year. The "skins" allow you to be any number of custom characters, but the dances allow you to celebrate a killer shot, your friend joining the game, or anything your heart desires.
We've rounded up some of the most popular emotes and their origins. It comes as no surprise that such a cultural phenomenon references some of the greatest dance moves from '90s TV shows, cult classic movies, and viral videos.
