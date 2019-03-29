In “Chapter 8,” Oscar explains to Cesar that he had the opportunity to go to a magnet school when he was in high school because he was so smart. Oscar decided not to attend the school because he couldn’t leave Cesar alone. Cesar responds by saying their mom was in their lives when this happened. Oscar answers, “Mom wasn’t always around. And, when she was around, she wasn’t really around.” Cesar tells Oscar that he wasn’t aware his mother of their mother’s behavior. Oscar replies, “Good, then I did my job.”