Although On My Block follows the friendship between Cesar, Monse , Jamal, Ruby, and Olivia, most of their parents appear in the episodes or they are at least referenced by the other characters. This is true for all the teenagers except Cesar, of course. Cesar explains to his friends early on in the season that he has to join a gang called The Santos because the men in his family were also members. That is the only time Cesar (kind of) speaks about his father. He doesn’t acknowledge his mother until the “Chapter 8” episode.