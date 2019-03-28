Urban Outfitters Is Having A Major Beauty Sale Right Now

In honor of spring cleaning, we're doubling down on our self-care manifesto. That includes devoting quality time to our relationships, sticking to a healthy lifestyle (that somehow still fits in carbs and wine), and most importantly, paying closer attention to our bank accounts. Instead of avoiding our mobile banking app (because it's not real if you can't see it, right?), we'd prefer to be delightfully impressed when the balance summary at the ATM is higher than we expect. And we're appreciative of any money-saving moments that help us reach that goal, like staying in to binge Netflix instead of going to a movie, free breakfast at work, or a massive beauty sale.
That's where Urban Outfitters comes in. The retailer is having a major one-day sale on its beauty section, with OG favorites and indie goodies going for 20% off. You can stock up on anything you need for spring and summer — that includes eyeshadows, serums, and hair tools. And we've rounded up some of the best finds from this online-only markdown. Trust us, there are some good ones. Ahead, the discounted items worth checking out at Urban Outfitters' beauty sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.