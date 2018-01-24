"Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives, which means they can charge lower fees and provide higher rates on savings accounts than for-profit banks such as Bank of America," explains Mike Mattone, the vice president of public relations at Municipal Credit Union. "Many credit unions provide members with accounts that have no fees or lower fees than the big banks. For example, MCU offers a FasTrack Checking account that has no minimum balance requirement or monthly service charge."