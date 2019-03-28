Lil' Kim announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she's returning May 17 with her first album in fourteen years. Titled 9, the LP already has it's first single, "Go Awff." The music video for the song will drop on Friday.
While Lil' Kim's most recent album, The Naked Truth, came out way back in 2005, the 44-year-old has since released some mixtapes. However, the latest of which was released three years ago. Basically, the world is long due for some more Lil' Kim.
"Queen Bee gon' reign forever," the artist triumphantly sings in the single, released last month. "I'm Mother Nature, I determine the weather / The way I slay, you bitches could never."
Drip Too Hard ? | #GoAwff Video out Friday ? | New Album “9” drops May 17th ? pic.twitter.com/FjPM47dEbo— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 26, 2019
Although it's been some time since new music, Lil' Kim has always been part of the zeitgeist. In October 2017, she received the highest honor: a Halloween tribute from Beyoncé, who dedicated five different looks to the rapper. Lil' Kim also caused a stir back in 2018 when she was spotted leaving the Marc Jacobs show during NYFW looking, well, exactly like Melania Trump.
This year, however, it's all about the music. 9 drops May 17, and you can listen to "Go Awff" below.
