Movies like Us, Get Out, and one may haunt our adult dreams, but the stories that first horrified us are back to send a new round of shivers down our spine — and, in the case of one particular moment from the upcoming film adaptation of Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark, make us obsess over that mysterious pimple we can't quite pop.
"The Red Spot," an iconic (and truly disgusting) tale from Alvin Schwartz's 1981 horror story collection, is now making its way to movie theaters. In the original story, a girl is bit by a spider while sleeping, and a pimple forms on her face. The blemish gets bigger, and bigger, without ever popping. When the girl takes a warm bath, the pimple finally pops, and out comes hundreds of baby spiders.
Advertisement
Yep: mama spider used her face as a living incubator. Ew.
Shape of Water Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro produces the big screen version of Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark, and thanks to a new poster, we know that "The Red Spot" will be one of the tales featured prominently in the film.
The original book series featured a slew of disturbing black-and-white illustrations (thanks artist Stephen Gammell for the nightmares), but the new poster is all Pepto-Bismol pink. Unfortunately, it does not make the image any less terrifying.
The description of the film, per a press release, suggests that "The Red Spot" is a story written by one of the characters...and that it's based on a real thing.
"It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind...but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large," reads the release. "It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home."
The new movie isn't the only way to get more Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark: a new documentary about the horror anthology series will arrive in 2019.
Happy sleeping!
Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark hits theaters August 9, 2019.
Advertisement