Is This The Absolute Scariest Documentary To Watch In The Dark?

I still remember the first time I cracked open Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark . I had plucked the book from a bucket at a garage sale, and nearly jumped when I saw the book’s downright-chilling black-and-white illustrations. (Fun fact: These sometimes-gruesome illustrations actually got the book banned from some school libraries. ) In 2018, the chilling tales — based on folklore and adapted for a young adult audience — are still burned in my brain. Now, a movie about the origins of these scary stories is heading our way.