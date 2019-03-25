Left Twix or right Twix? Oreo cream or Oreo cookie? People don’t play when it comes to snack food preferences and Reese’s is inserting itself into these divisive conversations by introducing a new “Peanut Butter Lovers” cup with extra peanut butter and a rival “Chocolate Lovers” cup with even more chocolate.
The limited edition cups will be available nationwide starting in mid-April – a sweet way to treat yourself on Tax Day.
Peanut butter-chocolate lovers who happen to reside in New York have an additional reason to rejoice. From noon to 6pm on Tuesday, March 26 and 10am to 6pm on Wednesday, March 27, 321 Canal Street will be home to a Reese's Swap Shop where you can exchange anything that's giving you buyer's remorse or crowding your small New York apartment in exchange for — you guessed it — Reese's Lovers Cups before they officially hit the stores.
Opening tomorrow at 321 Canal St., it's a place where you can swap what you love for more of what you love. #NotSorry #ReesesSwapShop https://t.co/qNzQ9rpiBZ— REESE'S (@reeses) March 25, 2019
