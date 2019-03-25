After Monthslong Search, Body Found In Scioto River Identified As Amber Evans

A body identified as 28-year-old activist Amber Evans was recovered from the Scioto River in Ohio on Saturday, according to Columbus, OH, police.
Evans, who worked as a director at the Juvenile Justice Coalition and did activism work with the People's Justice Project and March for Our Lives, was reported missing in late January after she and her boyfriend had an alleged dispute. She sent a text to her mother, Tonya Fischer, that read, "I love you and I'm sorry."
Fischer found her daughter's car at a spot where Evans would often go to clear her head. Police initially searched the area where her car was found, but found no trace of her. The extreme cold in the Midwest has complicated the search. But eventually, members from the Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau worked with the Columbus Police dive team to recover her body from the water.
Advertisement
"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we understand this brings closure for the family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them," Columbus Police wrote on Twitter.
*UPDATE 3/24/19: The body recovered yesterday, Saturday, 3/23/19 has been positively identified as 28yo Amber Evans. The family has been notified.— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 24, 2019
While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we understand this brings closure for the family. Our thoughts & prayers go out to them. https://t.co/YF2iAS4LSN
Evans' father Brian Peters posted a tribute to his daughter on Facebook. "This week was filled with a roller coaster of emotions," he wrote. "I pray that she knew how much I loved her! If there's a God and a heaven I know my grandmother is holding her once again." He launched a page called Amber's Impact, on which he asked for privacy for the family as the investigation is ongoing.
"Your prayers are welcomed and appreciated, but please let us mourn and let my baby rest!" Peters wrote.
Advertisement