"I don't want to think the worst. I don't want to think anything besides my baby's just clearing her head," Tonya Fischer, mother of Amber Evans, told ABC 6 about her daughter's disappearance. Evans, a 28-year-old activist from Columbus, OH, has been missing for a week. Fischer found her daughter's car at a spot she would often go to clear her head after friends reported not hearing from Evans for a few hours.
Evans went missing after spending time with her boyfriend, her mother and authorities said. According to Columbus police, she is considered a "distraught high-risk" because she vanished after some sort of domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Fischer told ABC 6 she had never witnessed violence or anger from her daughter's boyfriend, saying, "I've never saw him be anything different than what he presents: that he's in love with us. We don't know anything further, as far as what goes on behind people's closed doors. But I've never seen anything wrong with my daughter."
Police have searched the area where Evans' car was found, but have found no trace of her. Columbus has been experiencing extreme cold, which has complicated the search.
Evans works as a director at the Juvenile Justice Coalition, and does activism work with the People's Justice Project and March for Our Lives, the gun reform movement born out of the school shooting in Parkland, FL last year. Evans is described as 5'5" with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white parka and black leggings. Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.
