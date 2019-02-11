Search For Missing Ohio Woman Amber Evans Enters Second Week

It has been two weeks since anyone has seen or heard from Amber Evans, a 28-year-old activist from Columbus, OH. Evans vanished after a dispute with her boyfriend and her car was found abandoned.
On Feb. 7, the Columbus Police Department's dive team was scheduled to search the Scioto River — which is close to where Evans' car was found — but the search was postponed due to rising river waters. It is unclear when the search will resume.
" .... Pray, search, post, and breathe thru this process and trust! No news doesn't mean bad news," Evans' mother, Tonya Fischer, posted on Facebook Feb. 3. Fischer previously told 10TV that she last heard from her daughter January 28 when she received a text from Evans that said, "I love you and I'm sorry." Fischer, who is a former mental health worker, doesn't believe Evans was suicidal, saying, "There was no way she would have done and made something so final. I know what final looks like and this is not final."
Evans works for the Juvenile Justice Coalition and has done activist work for the People's Justice Project and March for Our Lives.
Today, we continue to tirelessly search for our beloved sister Amber Evans. Join the seach at 700 Brayden Rd. from 2-7 pm w/ @OhioPJP. This location is also a support space for Amber’s family and community members who need it. Any info, contact Columbus PD at 614-645-4280. pic.twitter.com/16r9ejLUFj— Ohio Women's March (@OhioWomensMarch) February 5, 2019
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Evans and money will be put into a savings account and used to help with expenses related to the search. Anyone with information into Evans' whereabouts should contact Detective Jason Brammer with the Columbus Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4280 or at jbrammer@columbuspolice.org.
Refinery29 has reached out to the family of Amber Evans and will update this story when we hear back.
