“Along the way we knew wanted things to get kind of bad because we knew that when we took them to America in ‘Episode 6,’ we wanted to feel like there was a chance they could just say, ‘Fuck it all,’ Horgan explains. When you look back on season 4, Delaney and Horgan did pave a path for their characters to throw in the towel on their lives in Europe or their precarious relationship. By this point, Rob's season 3 relapse into alcoholism has put a strain on his marriage, Sharon’s father Des (Gary Lilburn) is dead, her brother Fergal (Jonathan Forbes) has moved to Spain, and her mother Carol (Frances Tomelty) is finding relief from her grief in the arms of a male model. Both Sharon and Rob are in vague jeopardy with their jobs. That’s why Sharon, a teacher, leaves work at the close of “Episode 5” announcing, “I think this is gonna be my last year at Kingscote.”