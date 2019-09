Virgil Abloh Speaks Out About Louis Vuitton Michael Jackson-Inspired Collection

Abloh's inaugural show at Vuitton was called "We Are the World," named after Quincy Jones' classic 1985 charity single featuring Jackson and dozens of other music superstars . The second one was inspired by the 1978 film The Wiz a Black take on The Wizard of Oz (initially a Broadway show) starring Jackson and Diana Ross . The set for his fall 2019 collection, shown in Paris in January, was intended to recall Jackson's iconic 1982 music video for "Billie Jean," with some items on the runway referencing the late star. He admitted to listening to the so-called King of Pop while he designs. “When I have Michael Jackson singing in the background, it’s a different type of shirt, it’s a different kind of boot, it’s a different fit of pants,” he told The New Yorker.