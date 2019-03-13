Authorities have charged a man in connection to the murder of Trinity Love Jones, the little girl who was found partially stuffed in a duffel bag near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, CA, earlier this month.
Police believe Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, killed 9-year-old Trinity on or around March 1. It remains unclear when and how he allegedly disposed of her body. Authorities have also yet to release a possible motive or cause of death. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it also detained a second person in connection to the murder, but have not made their identity or role in the case public "pending further investigation."
According to authorities, Hunt is reportedly the boyfriend of Trinity's mother Taquesta Graham. She has not been charged in the case, although the family says she is in custody. Police would not confirm that information.
The criminal complaint against him says he had a previous child abuse conviction, dating back to 2005. Police had been looking for Hunt in connection to Trinity's death before finding him sleeping in his car, parked in a lot near San Diego International Airport, on Saturday. He was immediately arrested.
Hunt remains jailed after a judge set his bail at $2 million. He is expected to appear again before court on April 16. If convicted of Trinity's murder, Hunt could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Trinity's body was found on March 5 by maintenance workers near a hiking and equestrian trail. Her identity was not made public by authorities until earlier this week. Trinity's father, Antonio Jones, confirmed that the family believes the girl found dead was Trinity. Police were also able to make a positive DNA match.
"She's an angel now," Jones said outside the courthouse after Hunt's hearing Tuesday. "Trinity's happy, she's in a better place."
