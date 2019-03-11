Authorities have identified the young girl found dead near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, CA last week as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is holding two people as persons of interest in the case, though their names have not been made public yet.
The L.A. County coroner’s office ruled the case as a homicide, though the cause of death has not been released to the public either. Trinity's body was found Tuesday by maintenance workers. Authorities said the body was partially stuffed inside a duffle bag and ditched near the hiking trail. They believe she was dumped down the embankment on Sunday evening.
Police said it is continuing its investigation into the murder and will make more details public in a news conference later this week. Trinity's father, Antonio Jones, confirmed to local news outlets that the family believes she was the girl found near the hiking trail. Authorities were able to make a positive DNA match, as well.
When Trinity was first found, based on the police's sketch and description, some social media users speculated that the body belonged to 13-year-old Skylar Mannie, a California teen who went missing on Valentine's Day. However, authorities said last week that the cases are not related and Skylar has since been found.
Anyone with information about Trinity's death is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.
