Body Of Unidentified Young Girl Found In Duffle Bag Near Los Angeles Hiking Trail

The body of an unidentified young girl was found partially stuffed inside a duffle bag and dumped near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, CA Tuesday. Authorities believe her body dumped down the embankment sometime Sunday evening. Her body was found by Los Angeles County workers doing maintenance on an equestrian trail area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
There were no signs of trauma found on the girl's body and the case is being investigated as a "suspicious death" until the cause of death is determined by the medical examiner. “It’s a horrible tragic case our investigators are working diligently on to solve,” Homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund said in a press conference on Wednesday. "We are looking for any lead. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is a great option — you can remain anonymous and report what you may know." The department is in contact with the Department of Children's Services, school districts, and missing child organizations to try and identify the child, Lt. Hoglund said.
Police say the girl is Black, between the ages of eight and 13, and was approximately 4'5" tall and weighed 55 pounds. She was found wearing a pink long sleeved shirt with "future princess hero" written on it and gray panda print pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.
