Luke Perry's Fiancée Shares Her Heartbreak After His Passing

Actor Luke Perry passed away earlier this week, after being hospitalized due to massive stroke. Tributes poured out for the late Riverdale and 90210 star from his fellow castmates, others in the entertainment industry, fans, and his surviving family, including his children, Jack and Sophie. Now, his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, is opening up about her loss.
Bauer reflected beautifully on their lives together, as well as the support she has received since his death and how the family is coping during this time in a statement provided to People.
“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” she began. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time. The past 11 and a half years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”
Perry divorced ex-wife Minnie Sharp in 2003, who is the mother of their two children. Perry and Bauer were first seen together in 2017, although she states that they have been together for more than 11 years. While the couple never publicly confirmed their engagement, or when the proposal occurred, his representative told Us Weekly that they got engaged “before his death.” Bauer is a family and marriage therapist based in Beverly Hills. Along with his children, she was by Perry’s side when he died.
