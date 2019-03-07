Spring break is almost here, and whether you’re planning on going on an influencer-inspired vacation or relaxing at home with a spring break movie marathon, there are some things you should keep in mind if you’re planning on having sex— especially with a new partner.
We talked to three sexual health experts — Cheylsea Federle, Education & Training Coordinator at the Center for Sexual Pleasure and Health; Sam Wall, Assistant to the Director at sex education site Scarleteen.com; and Fred Wyand, Director of Communications at the American Sexual Health Association — about how to have a safe and sexy spring break. Above all, remember that consent is mandatory, communication is necessary, and sex should be fun and enjoyable for both you and your partner.