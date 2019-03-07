The dedicated staff at Us Weekly have confirmed, via a source, that Zac Efron is dating Olympian Sarah Bro. We will only know for sure, though, if they attend a third sporting event together (or if Efron's rep responds to Refinery29's request for comment).
I don't make the rules, but these are them.
For more on their athletic interests and chemistry, read on.
Original story follows.
Zac Efron's love life has been pretty private since his iconic relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, but if our Relationship Radars are correct, that might be about to change. People have spotted the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor out and about recently with Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, who competed for Denmark in the 2016 Olympics.
The first piece of evidence could be a coincidence: They each posted photos from the same Los Angeles Kings hockey game on Instagram on March 1. But then, on March 2, they attended the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas together, and were caught on screen sitting next to one another, and even photographed together:
"Zac was approached by multiple fans and Sarah was very patient as Zac spoke to everyone who approached him," they continued. Efron and Bro apparently then left the game together, but were never "overly publicly affectionate." AKA, they were no Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.
The last time his love life was in the news, his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario denied rumors that they were dating, telling E!, "We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends."
Reps for Efron did not immediately respond to request for comment.
