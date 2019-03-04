A Jonas Brothers Movie Is Heading Our Way

When the Jonas Brothers stage a comeback, they really stage a comeback. Less than a week after the band dropped their brand-new bop “Sucker,” (and music video featuring their significant others) the Jonas Brothers announced a new project: a new documentary about their journey through stardom.
According to a press release from the Jonas Brothers, per Variety, the intention of the new doc — which will be made available via Amazon Prime Video — is to give fans a closer look at the “Burnin’ Up” singers.
“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers in a statement. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”
In addition to the upcoming film, the Jonas Brothers are in the midst of a takeover of James Corden’s The Late Late Show, a gig which they announced alongside news of their reunion.
The documentary was not necessarily planned alongside the reunion. In fact, according to the band’s interview with The Elvis Duran Show last week, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas began filming the doc a year ago, before they decided to get the band back together. It was getting candid on camera that made the group think a reunion could work.
“[It] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back,” Kevin said of the shooting for the film. “So for us, it worked out in a good way.”
“It was interesting because for so many years we just put [reuniting as The Jonas Brothers] under the rug,” Joe told the radio show. “We said, ‘We’re done, let’s just try to rebuild our friendship and our relationship as brothers.’”
As the old saying goes: more Jonas is just a bonus.
