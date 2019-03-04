Reps for actor Luke Perry confirmed on Monday that the 52-year-old has died after suffering a stroke last week. Perhaps best known for his early work on Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry continue acting throughout his life, most recently playing the role of Archie's (KJ Apa) father Fred Andrews on Riverdale. The CW and WB did not comment on whether the actor would be appearing posthumously in any upcoming episodes, but it's most likely his last role will actually be on the big screen.
Perry plays the role of Scott Lancer in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, though specific details about the role are unknown. According to IMDb, filming wrapped prior to Perry's tragic death, but the studio did not comment on his passing. However, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio later weighed in on Twitter.
"Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."*
“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater, as well as Warner Bros. Television and The CW said in a statement to Refinery29. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”
The Riverdale set has also been shut down for the day. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood comes to theaters July 26.
*This piece has been updated with additional reporting.
