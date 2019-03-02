Yelp Makes Your Brunch Decision Easier By Promoting Women-Owned Businesses

To celebrate Women’s History Month, which kicked off on March 1 in case you didn’t make plans yet, Yelp has collaborated with Rebecca Minkoff to promote women-owned businesses on its site. To celebrate that it’s 2019, it’s not just a temporary campaign, the feature is here to stay.
Many famous female-led businesses have taken part in the promotional feature including by Chloe, Pressed Juicery, Magnolia Bakery, Baked by Melissa, Flour Shop, Helen’s Wines, The Doughnut Project, and others. Businesses can apply to be marked as women-owned through Yelp as long as they submit the form by March 15. Businesses just have to go into their Yelp accounts and mark themselves as women-owned. It’s that easy.
It’s also that easy to find out which restaurants are owned by women. To check whether the next brunch spot or café you’ve been meaning to check out is women-owned, find the “more business info” section to the right of the restaurant’s page. Alongside other details such as whether the restaurant does take out, you will find a yes or no marker for whether or not the business is owned by women.
Yelp is also making stickers available for restaurants to proudly display in their windows. That way, when you pass a cozy-looking coffee shop, you’ll know it’s owned by women before you even pull out your phone.
What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than by taking your favorite women out for a delicious meal? Now, you can support women-owned businesses and find your next great brunch spot.
