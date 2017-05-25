Magnolia Bakery Will Soon Deliver One Of Its Most Iconic Desserts All Over The Country

There’s a whole lot to see and do when you take a trip to New York City. A few things that are always on the list, walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, go shopping in SoHo, and definitely hit up Magnolia Bakery for a cup of its World Famous Banana Pudding. (Seriously, we're not afraid to say that we'll order the pudding over a cupcake every single time.) The only bad thing about this travel plan is that it reminds you just how amazing Magnolia's pudding is and once you're back home, away from the city, you can no longer eat it whenever you want. Until now.
The famous bakery recently announced that starting June 1, it will be shipping it's classic banana pudding to customers nationwide. All you have to do to get a package of the puddings delivered to your door is visit Magnolia's website and place an order. Each package comes with six large cups of banana pudding and costs $48 plus shipping. Though you can place your order at any time, the bakery only ships on Thursdays. Each package is shipped overnight so you'll receive your puddings the Friday after you place your order.
That's great news for Magnolia fans outside of NYC, but New Yorkers who love the bakery also have something to celebrate. Also starting in June, Magnolia Bakery is kicking off what its calling #SummerBananza. Each month of the summer, the bakery is introducing a brand new banana pudding flavor and the first is Rainbow. According to a Magnolia Bakery representative, the Rainbow Banana Pudding come with colorful edible confetti. July brings Magic Bar Banana Pudding with toasted coconut, graham crackers and chocolate chip. In August, we'll get a S'Mores version of the dessert, which contains chocolate pudding, graham crackers, marshmallow fluff, marshmallows, bananas, and chocolate shavings. Finally, the summer closes with Salted Caramel made with dulce de leche pudding, salted caramel, and bananas.
Unlike the classic banana pudding, which can now be dropped off anywhere, the new flavors won't be available to the rest of the country via delivery. We know it may seem unfair, but hey, Magnolia Bakery has to have something that keeps tourists coming back to New York City.
